Mailbag: President has misplaced priorities

President Trump is enraged at the takedown of statues honoring dead white slave owners and Confederate soldiers who should matter to none, and he uses the full authority of his office to call for the punishment of those who remove such inanimate monuments to hate.

Mr. Trump is not so incensed at the death of Black men, women and children by institutions and people in power. He does not threaten his wrath or unleash his military against those who destroy black lives but rather against those who take a knee for justice, who march for peace, who seek equality for all and who proclaim that Black lives matter.

It is appalling that this country has a president who promotes racism and injustice. The Senate refused to remove Trump for corruption; it surely will not take action against him for cruelty. Please vote in November. It matters.

Mavis Tuten

Corvallis

