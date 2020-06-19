Mailbag: President's 'facts' in need of checking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. Marks (Mailbag, June 10) is upset with the "left wing" media and the fact checkers at this paper. We all know what a fine Christian man Trump is, and he would never lie. Like when he said some white supremacists are fine people. Or when he suggested to a scientist that drinking bleach may help with COVID-19. He is so smart.

I will request that Mr. Marks check some facts for me. I heard the Trump campaign is creating its own media platform so their Facebook will become Fakebook, Twitter will be Nitwitter, and tweets will be called twisters. I also heard on QAnon that antifa is bringing buses to Albany sometime in July, and they will be taking over the merry-go-round. I'm sure you could clarify that with Jo Rae Perkins, she is a big QAnon supporter and your hometown girl.

But while I am here, I wanted to give a rose to Kate Brown for keeping the death rate in Oregon down. We had half the death rate of the state just below us in population. She took her oath to protect the citizens of Oregon very seriously. Unfortunately, Trump failed miserably and is the reason we had to shut down in the first place. Trump said we would get tired of winning. Yep, we won: most deaths of any country in the world. I hope Donald is proud. Let me know what you find, Mr. Marks, thank you!

Larry Willett

Sweet Home

