Mailbag: Prevention would help end abortions

Preventing unwanted pregnancy would virtually end abortion. This is such a true and accurate way of looking how women have been judged and punished all through history about pregnancy, planned or not. "It is time for the sperm bearers to step up."

A message on Facebook stated that a women could sleep with 100 men in a year but only have one viable pregnancy. A man could sleep with 100 women a year and possibly be responsible for 100 pregnancies. And still, the laws and attitudes in this day and age still place the burden on women. When are we going to become a fair and just society that can see how egos and stubborn attitudes are endangering our women and potential offspring.