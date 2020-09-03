Mailbag: Print more national and international news

Got my morning D-H "newspaper" all six pages of nothing! You people charge $2.00 for a total waste of newsprint. Six pages, of which one was full of twenty-year old photographs. California's burning up; there's severe weather all over the country; there's a national election coming up (the importance of which cannot be overstated); tRump's political cronies are getting arrested (still); etc., and you feed your readers garbage. C'mon, folks, there's national and international news out there, give us some.