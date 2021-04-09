Mailbag: Profiteers will fight change

In June of 2019, the Albany City Council passed a resolution encouraging the Oregon State Legislature to enact Senate Bill 770, which makes a serious study of universal health care in our state.

The resulting Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care has been at work throughout the pandemic year of 2020, producing recommendations to the Legislature and the people of Oregon regarding all aspects of a comprehensive plan: eligibility and benefits, provider reimbursement, financing and revenue models, and governance.

Task force members, confirmed by the senate, represent all areas of expertise and concern, and consumer perspective is being considered through a dedicated advisory committee of diverse experience from all over the state.

Special effort is being made to give sufficient attention to a stable financing model, something neglected by both Vermont and Colorado in their failed attempts to achieve universal care. Twenty billion dollars is a lot of money, and people must understand that a publicly-funded system is not cheap, even though it’s less expensive (and more complete) than the profit-based system under which we now struggle.