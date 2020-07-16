Mailbag: Progressives sow seeds of own demise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To all the progressives and anyone else who wants to be a Democrat:

1. Don’t call 911. The police have been defunded and have quit their jobs. Taking a long-needed vacation. No lives matter.

2. Buy a bicycle. No more gas for your motor vehicle.

3. Forget anything plastic. That’s the green new deal. Sound good? OK — just start listing everything made with oil. No fair looking it up on your computer.

4. Attention, all you sheep: Wear your face mask to bed and die from inhaling carbon dioxide. That will clear up the gene pool real quick. Your choice. Well, maybe not anymore.

5. Ayn Rand (who? Yikes! Yes — go to your computer). She had it right. The people who know how the world works and how to continue progress and free thinking have now left and no longer care about those who try to erase and destroy history. They now have their own private place and they will not tell you where it is.

6. Good luck. You now are on your own with no one to call when your toilet backs up.

7. The baby boomers will soon be all gone. These are the people who still know how to build and make things work. The upcoming generations will have to call Ikea.