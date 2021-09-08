Mailbag: Project HER thanks businesses for help

Project HER is very grateful and would like to acknowledge these businesses in the Corvallis community who assist with our mission of supporting cancer patients:

Dream Dinners has provided hundreds of meals to patients undergoing cancer treatments. The Maids, a local business, cleans houses of patients who have little energy, and Donna Bella Lingerie works with women who need postsurgical garments. Hair Body & Sole donate pedicures to those in active treatment, and has done so for years.

Thank you all so very much for your services and support!

Project HER is an oncology support program that offers education, support groups, the Cook for Cancer program, and financial assistance, and serves Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.

Project HER is funded by the Corvallis Clinic Foundation and private donations.

Cath Kendrick, Project HER

Corvallis

