Mailbag: Projects we'd rather see completed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why do we need a bridge that is seismically unsafe, unattractive and going nowhere, and that will cost us taxes to maintain?

In its proposed location, the bridge would lead to the Alan Berg Natural Area, where crime, drugs and unsanitary conditions among the homeless make it a doubtful recreational destination. The new bridge will have walking/biking paths for anyone who wants to go to that side of the river.

If the city has extra funds and wants to do something special for tax-paying residents, how about building a bike path to Monroe (the city bought the train tracks to Monroe some years ago for that purpose) or to Albany? Since COVID-19, more people are biking. We could use more bike paths.

The city could provide better safety on the bike path along Highway 99W. Curbing is needed between the bike path and Highway 99W just a bit south of Circle Boulevard, where all the broken glass and trash washes onto the path.

The city could create a safe footpath and place to put non-motorized watercraft into the Willamette River at the south end of Willamette Park. Lots of kayakers and folks with inner tubes risk the steep path through the blackberry vines to have a longer trip in the river.