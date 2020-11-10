Mailbag: Proposal would continue logging

The Gazette-Times' recent article about Oregon State University’s proposal for an Elliott State Research Forest (Nov. 3) failed to include some important information.

First, the deadline for public comments on OSU’s proposal for the Elliott is Nov. 13. The short comment period reflects a general lack of transparency that has plagued the approximately two-year process. Second, the talking points presented in the article give a biased (OSU-Department of State Lands) viewpoint.

Remember, DSL is our state agency that lost a decisive 2019 Oregon Supreme Court case (with its co-defendant, Seneca Jones Timber Company) — arguing that the Elliott should be managed primarily for the “greatest net profit,” rather than a broad range of values (like carbon storage, wildlife/ecology and recreation).

Sadly, OSU’s proposal for the Elliott still includes cutting thousands of acres of older forests under the guise of research — despite previous public comments showing the overwhelming majority of Oregonians support protecting the older stands. OSU’s governance proposal is also deeply concerning. It would consist of a structure completely controlled or chosen by OSU.