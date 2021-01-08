Mailbag: Proposed plan is misleading

The Dec. 16 editorial on the Elliott State Forest and Oregon State University’s proposed plan highlights how easy it is to present data in a misleading way.
“Only 1% of the forest will be harvested each year.” Cool! 1% of 80,000 acres = less than 800 acres. But 34,000 acres are off limits to logging, so this becomes 1.6 % of the remaining 46,000 acres. 1.6% of the trees cut each year means 16% in 10 years, 32% in 20 years; after 30 years, 48% of the forest is under 30 years old.
A conservative estimate of the lifespan of Douglas fir and Western hemlock trees is 500 years, so half of the Elliott logged area is at 6% of its potential age in 30 years. But 17% of the 80,000 acres is in a “Reserved and Unmanaged” category. Reserved and Unmanaged = uncut? Or cut opportunistically?
Let’s say this 17% is half as productive as the remaining 18% “Intensively Managed Forest.” This leaves the equivalent of 34,500 acres with 800 acres cut each year = 2.3%. 23% in 10 years, 46% in 20 years. In 30 years, 69% is under 30 years old “reprod.” (This estimate ignores streamside setbacks, wetlands, etc.)
Couple this with the wildly optimistic income and expense guesses that the OSU College of Forestry puts forth, and one can easily conclude that the OSU College of Forestry will be forced to cut more trees than in its estimate, just to meet its out-of-balance income/expense estimate.
Steve Cook
Corvallis