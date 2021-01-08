Mailbag: Proposed plan is misleading

The Dec. 16 editorial on the Elliott State Forest and Oregon State University’s proposed plan highlights how easy it is to present data in a misleading way.

“Only 1% of the forest will be harvested each year.” Cool! 1% of 80,000 acres = less than 800 acres. But 34,000 acres are off limits to logging, so this becomes 1.6 % of the remaining 46,000 acres. 1.6% of the trees cut each year means 16% in 10 years, 32% in 20 years; after 30 years, 48% of the forest is under 30 years old.

A conservative estimate of the lifespan of Douglas fir and Western hemlock trees is 500 years, so half of the Elliott logged area is at 6% of its potential age in 30 years. But 17% of the 80,000 acres is in a “Reserved and Unmanaged” category. Reserved and Unmanaged = uncut? Or cut opportunistically?

Let’s say this 17% is half as productive as the remaining 18% “Intensively Managed Forest.” This leaves the equivalent of 34,500 acres with 800 acres cut each year = 2.3%. 23% in 10 years, 46% in 20 years. In 30 years, 69% is under 30 years old “reprod.” (This estimate ignores streamside setbacks, wetlands, etc.)