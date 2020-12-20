Mailbag: Proposing a new title for big game

The Civil War was not just the title of our games between the Beavers and the Ducks. It was a national brand.

Those who want our teams and our athletic programs to succeed would acknowledge that the path to success is paved with revenue. Our brand has a value that is greater than zero. And its value is derived from our history.

The Civil War, when referring to our athletic contests, is a shorthand that we share and a term that evokes strong and emotional memories because of our shared experiences. The memories we hold are permanently intertwined with the term Civil War. With the growth of television ratings to the importance of our athletic department, branding is the intangible that helps keep us nationally noticed.

We need a brand. That is clear. And the value of the brand will still have to be our history and the memories, stories and highlights that go with that history. There is one title that could solve all of these problems and allow our programs to move forward with their branding and national recognition. I would like to propose that the new title moving forward should be “the Uncivil War.”

Thank you.

Martin Snider