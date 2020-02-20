Mailbag: Prosecute Trump for his crimes

Donald Trump has committed crimes. We know that because Michael Cohen is doing three years in prison for conspiring with Trump in the commission of crimes.

The collusion between the two specifically involved the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in violation of election law. Since Cohen is in jail for these crimes, then Trump, as an unindicted co-conspirator, could be tried and sentenced after he is no longer insulated by his office and can no longer control the Department of Justice.

Some will argue that he shouldn’t be prosecuted. After all, Richard Nixon wasn’t; he was even pardoned, although several of his co-conspirators went to jail. Conversely, Trump’s crimes occurred before he became president and should not be ignored simply because he was elected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump’s situation is more like that of O.J. Simpson. He’s been an unscrupulous and corrupt president, breaking virtually every norm that has constrained past presidents. While he won’t be punished for those transgressions, this one should include a ticket to lockup, given how much damage he’s done. Simpson apparently got away with the murder of his wife and her friend. But, when he was finally convicted of a relatively minor crime in Nevada, the judge threw the book at him with a 33-year sentence.