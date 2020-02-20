Mailbag: Prosecute Trump for his crimes

Donald Trump has committed crimes. We know that because Michael Cohen is doing three years in prison for conspiring with Trump in the commission of crimes.
The collusion between the two specifically involved the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in violation of election law. Since Cohen is in jail for these crimes, then Trump, as an unindicted co-conspirator, could be tried and sentenced after he is no longer insulated by his office and can no longer control the Department of Justice.
Some will argue that he shouldn’t be prosecuted. After all, Richard Nixon wasn’t; he was even pardoned, although several of his co-conspirators went to jail. Conversely, Trump’s crimes occurred before he became president and should not be ignored simply because he was elected.
Trump’s situation is more like that of O.J. Simpson. He’s been an unscrupulous and corrupt president, breaking virtually every norm that has constrained past presidents. While he won’t be punished for those transgressions, this one should include a ticket to lockup, given how much damage he’s done. Simpson apparently got away with the murder of his wife and her friend. But, when he was finally convicted of a relatively minor crime in Nevada, the judge threw the book at him with a 33-year sentence.
Trump deserves a similar fate once he’s out of office. And, given his verbal abuse of judges and the courts, I doubt he will find much mercy.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon