Mailbag: 'Protester,' 'looter' not same thing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is a request that those who watch television news contact their stations and point out the fact that “protesters” and “looters” are not the same thing. The Constitution guarantees the right of citizens to peaceably assemble and to petition their government for the redress of grievances. These people are protesters. Looters are by definition thieves and thugs who are acting in direct violation of the law.

These people are currently attaching themselves to protesters in order to provide themselves with cover for their illegal actions. In some cases their agenda includes fomenting violence in order to tarnish the reputations and undermine the constitutionally protected activities of legitimate protesters. To use these two terms interchangeably conveys incorrect impressions.

Please request that the television news programs you watch make this differentiation in their reporting. This is too important not to have complete and accurate reporting.

Arnold Rollin

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0