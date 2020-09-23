Mailbag: Prove Black Lives Matter to OSU

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State University Provost Ed Feser announced Aug. 24 that there will be a hiring freeze and pay cuts for educators and university staff.

No such intention has been brought forth concerning the projected 12 armed officers, five sergeants and a $4.9 million budget for new campus police. The debate between concerned community members and those vested in traditional policing rages on, yet little imagination is needed to see how this will play out over the next few years.

Inevitably, despite increased funding towards training and new equipment, there will be an altercation between police and a student from an underrepresented background on campus. As a result, a student could be hurt, experience trauma or be murdered by police. It happened at Portland State University when PSU officers murdered Jason Washington. The last time there was an incident with police on our campus, OSU ended contracts with Oregon State Police.

When the option no longer exists to simply sever ties after an incident, and with a viable option for unarmed crisis mediation demonstrated by Eugene’s CAHOOTS, OSU will follow PSU’s lead and remove lethal weapons from patrolling officers. After wasting millions of dollars, countless hours, and spending what little faith students of color had left, the university will find itself disarming only after the damage is done.