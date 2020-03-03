Mailbag: Public worker pay should be noted

Mailbag: Public worker pay should be noted

An article in today's paper ("Audit: Travel Oregon Salaries Called Out, Feb. 14) expresses surprise that a state employee is paid a salary of $381,624, including generous benefits. He is also promised a 3% raise.

I've encouraged G-T employees to include compensation facts in all public-employee job notices. In fact, inclusion of the basic costs to the public are seldom noted in these reports (promotions of cops, firemen, school personnel). Why? Because, in almost every case, the numbers are so large as to be embarrassing to the common folk (me) picking up the bill. So we're kept in the dark, even after the numbers are audited.

This can change. It'll take a bit of vigilance on the part of our local reporters. I look forward to the revised reporting formats.

Kirk Nevin

Corvallis

