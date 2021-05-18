Mailbag: Publishing cartoon serves no good

I was so disappointed by the April 28 political cartoon.

How disingenuous to depict Dr. Fauci as a king with a tired and disgruntled Uncle Sam kissing his foot while expressing fatigue with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to fight COVID-19!

We have lost more than 500,000 people to COVID-19. Dr. Fauci is a knowledgeable, experienced, eventempered medical doctor who is working as an honest public servant trying hard to get everyone to follow best practices. He endured lies and misinformation during the previous administration, and derogatory remarks on his character from the same. Even his family has faced threats.

He could have left his post, but he did not waver. He stayed in order to help us fight a common enemy: COVID-19. He stayed to provide us with the facts we need to succeed. Our nation is threatened by this enemy, and we must work together with consideration for each other’s safety if we are to move beyond this dark time.

Dr. Fauci has provided guidance and scientifically factual information. Publishing a cartoon that lampoons him and promotes lack of cooperation in fighting this virus serves no possible good. Very bad choice, GT! We must be in this together.

Nancy Matsumoto