Mailbag: Pulliam is up for the challenge

I am a proud lifelong Oregonian.

Up until the shutdowns and gross gubernatorial overreach we have suffered this last year, I have to admit I was one of the least politically motivated people you would ever meet. That has changed dramatically. I decided a bit over a year ago to be an active participant in our local politics.

I started off by helping with the recall; many volunteers came together and we came so painfully close to getting a special election to recall Brown, but unfortunately fell short on the signatures collected. So I started going to meetings, then I became a precinct committee person.

Then I went to listen to this guy in Stayton; his name is Stan Pulliam. You may not know him yet, but he is the mayor of Sandy and is running for governor. I admired that he advocated for his small town and pushed back against Brown’s mandates and overreach. He is a family man and he has honor and integrity; he gets rural Oregon and urban Oregon.

He spent weeks going to cities and towns and meeting the citizens; he’s a boots-on-the-ground candidate. He is doing the hard work; he is meeting the people, he is listening to us; he is up for the challenge of helping Oregon recover. I encourage everyone to check him out for yourself.