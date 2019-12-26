Mailbag: Punishing the innocent for crimes?

A common thread in gun control letters is the idea of taking away semiautomatic rifles or pistols from law-abiding people, punishing an innocent group of people for unlawful acts they had nothing to do with.

What are you thinking? Is that how you want society to treat you? Is that your idea of fairness? Do you want laws enacted punishing you for someone else's crime?

Oregon Democrats are once again considering such legislation.

One proposed law makes the victim liable for a gun stolen and used by a criminal. That fits right into your idea of punishing an innocent person.

If these laws get passed, you can enjoy reading about some old guy who once knew freedom, now in his 70s, being murdered by authorities as they break in to confiscate his formerly legal semiautomatic firearm. Something he owned for decades and never used in any unlawful way. That should make your day.

Modern society is sympathetic to druggies, criminals and the homeless ... but not to a gun hobbyist.

But maybe next time they will come for your property.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

