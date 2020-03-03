Mailbag: Push for fast action on climate change

Almost every day the G-T has an article about Oregon’s attempt to pass legislation to combat climate change. Unfortunately, it appears it will not occur soon since our Republican representatives have refused to show up for work. Something needs to be done now.

Fortunately, there is a bill at the federal level that would solve this problem nationally. It is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). We need to work together and voice our support for this bill. It would put a slowly rising fee on carbon and return the dividends equally to people monthly. The monthly dividend to each household would equal or exceed the increased cost of gasoline and other goods for approximately two-thirds of the U.S. population. The people that benefit most would be those with a small carbon footprint, which is tightly associated with low annual income.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please contact your congressman, Peter DeFazio, and ask him to support HR 763. Please contact Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden to introduce a similar bill in the U.S. Senate. If you want more information or to be part of the solution, please attend the monthly meeting of Citizens Climate Lobby that meets the second Thursday of each month in the meeting room of the North Co-Op in Corvallis at 5 p.m.

Mark Van Steeter

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0