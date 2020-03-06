Mailbag: Put cap-and-trade proposal to a vote

As of today (Feb. 27), 27 counties have signed proclamations against cap and trade. It's time to refer Gov. Kate Brown's cap-and-trade plan to the ballot. Anything less than that is a direct attack on the transparency and the rights of Oregonians.

And let's be clear, the majority party chose to put their political agenda ahead of the needs of Oregonians. Everyday hardworking Oregonians should be furious as to the priorities of the party in control of the timing of bills moving through the legislative process. This isn't about my job, this is about saving yours.

I sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support and grateful messages from Albany and beyond, and will continue to stand up to the abuse of power of our current government. Let's stand together for a better Oregon.

Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis

Albany

