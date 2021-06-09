Mailbag: Questioning climate change responses

There are some who deny climate change. I’m not one of those. Only a fool fouls his own nest. But I do question some of our responses to it. Consider:

I own a diesel pickup. Some think that wasteful. If you look at economy as fuel per ton mile, it’s one of the most efficient rigs on the road. Of course, if we looked at fuel per ton mile, our freeways would not be clogged with out-of-state trucks. Trains would be doing the heavy lifting.

Strand board has gone from $14 to over $60, while our forests are filled with dead timber from last year’s fires. Loggers must fight the bureaucracy to use it.

I have a low-flow faucet in my kitchen. Want hot water? Turn it on and walk away while waiting for it. Mind you, I can spit from the water heater to the sink. Forget filling a coffee pot in a timely manner.

A low-flow toilet uses less water per flush. Trouble is, it takes three flushes and a plunge to get anything down.

Biden wants to convert to electric vehicles. Understand, much electricity is generated by burning fossil fuel. Can the battery be recharged in the same time as filling a tank? Does it have the same range? Car batteries have limited life cycles and are expensive. There are diesel rigs that get as good or better mileage. What do we do with spent batteries?