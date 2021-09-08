Mailbag: Questions about Corvallis' landfill

Republic Services seeks a conditional use permit to close Coffin Butte Road, widen Tampico Road and build a new dump to the south.

Knife River Corporation mines Coffin Butte basalt, and will use the new haul road together with Republic Services and trash-hauling companies from 20 Oregon counties.

The CUP application does not address global warming, reducing waste or recycling.

The Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council will discuss sustainability and explore implementation of waste-reduction programs.

We recycle some single-use plastic, use fabric sacks, ride bikes, ride the bus, drive electric, care for and plant trees, use less water, reclaim and reuse building materials, decreasing carbon footprints to support cooling our planet. Otherwise humanity-ending, runaway global climate tipping points loom in our future.

How will this CUP impact Benton County currently? In 20 years?

In evaluating this CUP, should we consider how our toss-away society directly contributes to the need for an ever-expanding dump?