Mailbag: Race is a myth, but racism all too real

Race is a social construct with no scientific basis. It wasn’t until the 19th century that “race” was applied to individuals rather than nations or peoples. It was Francis Galton in England who used the term in his philosophical speculations to describe innate traits of individuals in his biological determinism. He held that race is inherent in individuals based on their group membership. He also posited the belief that races are hierarchically arranged with northern Europeans at the top.

In the early 20th century his ideas moved to America where they became deeply rooted in all our institutions and supported by such groups as the Carnegie Foundation and people such as Henry Ford. It was Americans who expanded on and exported Galton’s nascent ideas, using them as justification for genocide, treaty violations, and the theft of land. It’s for this reason that America can be accurately described as racist. Systemic racism, or implicit racism, derives from the hierarchical structure of racial development and is deeply rooted in our social institutions. People respond to various groups based on these beliefs learned from these institutions, affecting their judgement of other groups.