Mailbag: Racism will keep motivating politics

A person need not live in Georgia to know why they changed their voting law.

The Republican candidate for president lost by fewer than 12,000 votes. The Republican-controlled legislature is just making sure it doesn’t happen again.

Yes, racism is still rampant in the South, but these changes are meant only to ensure Republican victories. Because a lot of Black voters in Georgia vote for Democrats, the changes are, naturally, aimed at them. There will be fewer drop boxes in the greater Atlanta area, where more than one-third of the Black population lives. The number of boxes there will drop by three-quarters, down to just 23 boxes.

More than 272,000 voters in Georgia do not have a driver’s license or state ID. Most are Black and live in Democratic-leaning counties. They are registered, but, for the first time, need to show ID when requesting an absentee ballot. And, of course, the law will give them less time to request absentee ballots and local boards will be hard-pressed to process the requests.

Spend some time in the South, Mr. Brenan, before you get on your usual high horse and put down someone else by hurling insults with no substance behind them. It’s obvious why the Republicans in Georgia and other states are suppressing the vote — they have to cheat to win!