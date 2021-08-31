 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Ranch would make a great refugee camp
0 Comments

Mailbag: Ranch would make a great refugee camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s heartwarming to hear Oregon’s leaders (Gov. Brown et al.) offer a warm welcome to any Afghanistan refugee who may come here. Makes me proud to be an Oregonian, and a descendant of refugees.

However, I’ve got a somewhat different suggestion.

In Texas, there is a 1,600-acre ranch that, it seems to me, would be a great place for a refugee camp, if not a permanent settlement for Afghanistan refugees. Certainly the current owner wouldn’t object to donating a few hundred acres — he’s such a great guy, and he’s done a lot to Afghanistan.

It’s called the Prairie Chapel Ranch and it’s right outside Crawford, Texas.

Bill Halsey

Albany

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: The other forty percent

It is discouraging to see that some recent polls show ~60% of Republicans back Trump's big lie that the election was fraudulent and he won, wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News