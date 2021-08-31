Mailbag: Ranch would make a great refugee camp

It’s heartwarming to hear Oregon’s leaders (Gov. Brown et al.) offer a warm welcome to any Afghanistan refugee who may come here. Makes me proud to be an Oregonian, and a descendant of refugees.

However, I’ve got a somewhat different suggestion.

In Texas, there is a 1,600-acre ranch that, it seems to me, would be a great place for a refugee camp, if not a permanent settlement for Afghanistan refugees. Certainly the current owner wouldn’t object to donating a few hundred acres — he’s such a great guy, and he’s done a lot to Afghanistan.

It’s called the Prairie Chapel Ranch and it’s right outside Crawford, Texas.

Bill Halsey

Albany

