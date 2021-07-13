Mailbag: Ransomware attacks will become risky

“Millions for defense but not one penny for tribute!” is a slogan from early U.S. history regarding the Barbary pirates.

This slogan seems applicable today to the ransomware attacks that are coming from Russia, North Korea and China. We must stop these attacks on our society. I don’t believe that, short of war, these countries will stop this practice. Why should they?

Personal computers were not widely adopted until a killer application was discovered: the business spreadsheet. The rest is history.

I think the same thing is true of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin; the killer application for Bitcoin is cybercrime, including ransomware attacks. Unlike the personal computer, cryptocurrency has no social value. The United States should make all cryptocurrency transactions illegal immediately. Other counties will follow; it is also in their national interest.

Not only does Bitcoin have no social value, Bitcoin miners are consuming insane amounts of electricity, currently the same amount as the entire county of Argentina, or as much as every data center globally, according to Digiconomist. Most of this energy is coming from coal-fired power plants.

With cryptocurrency outlawed, ransomware attacks will become too risky for the perpetrators and will stop.