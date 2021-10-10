Mailbag: Raspberries to anti-maskers

I find it disappointing and ironic that you chose to give Gov. Kate Brown a raspberry for allowing the Pendleton Roundup to go forward which, in turn, became a spreader event for COVID-19, leading to a surge in cases in Umatilla County and the surrounding area.

In 2020, when Gov. Brown initially instituted a statewide shutdown and mask mandate, Oregon had the third- or fourth-lowest infection rate in the United States.

Since Gov. Brown has ceded more local control to the counties (at their request), the infection rate has soared and hospitals have been overwhelmed with COVID cases, the vast majority of which are in individuals who refuse vaccination and refuse to wear masks.

Maybe the raspberries you handed out for the surge in cases in Umatilla County should be given to those individuals who refuse to get vaccinated, refuse to wear masks and then go to a crowded venue like the Pendleton Roundup. Let ‘em buck.

Rick Wopat

Lebanon

