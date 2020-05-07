Mailbag: Re-elect Rep. Peter DeFazio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I urge my fellow Oregonians to vote for Rep. Peter DeFazio, the incumbent candidate in the race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

Rep. DeFazio is aware of the diversity of those he represents and votes and writes legislation in a manner that meets the needs of his constituents.

Additionally, even while working in today’s partisan environment, Rep. DeFazio has had tremendous success in crafting, and passing into law, intelligent, progressive policies.

Rep. DeFazio’s primary opponent has accused him of being an “Establishment Democrat,” or, in other words, of being corrupt and in opposition to the average American. This claim is false and absurd.

Rep. DeFazio cofounded the Congressional Progressive Caucus with Bernie Sanders. When I researched Rep. DeFazio’s legislative history, I discovered that he’s been a consistent advocate of women, seniors and all other marginalized populations; he’s also been on the front line in the fight against climate change.

I am a disabled woman and am dependent on social programs. Rep. DeFazio’s legislation has greatly improved the lives of people like myself. More importantly, Rep. DeFazio has personally come to my aid; he’s also helped many of my friends.