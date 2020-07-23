Mailbag: Read, research, learn, think

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jonathan Lopez: Wake up!

So in Oregon, yes, we have polarized views on things. And now another hoax about racism. Well, here’s a history lesson from a retired history prof for this misguided Oregonian.

Latinos are called that because they (Spanish or Portuguese) derive their language from ancient Rome. Latin. The Iberian Peninsula was nearly conquered by aggressive Muslims in the Middle Ages, leaving only a small northern strip to the original inhabitants, some of whom were Germanic (Visigoths), and some were Celts, and there were others, already a mixed people. As the media calls it, they are “whites.” Really, they are a medium beige.

Well, after pushing back against the Muslims, Spain and Portugal settled South and Central America. Same folks.

Now why does the media insist that these folks are of a different race? They are Europeans, some of whom settled in the Americas. And like so many folks, mixed with this group and that group, not unlike so many Africans or Asians. People: We are all one race, the human race! Don’t let the media mess up your minds, as it did with Mr. Lopez!

Read, research, learn, think, assemble evidence, conclude rightly: one human race. No more. Unless you think otherwise about yourself…