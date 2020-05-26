Mailbag: Reader bestows own roses and razzies

I want to covey my own Roses and Raspberries:
Roses to the Albany Public Library for delivering a book that I had put on hold before the shutdown. What a nice surprise to have it arrive on my porch on Saturday! Thank you for this above-and-beyond service.
Raspberries to whoever is responsible for the massacre of street trees on SW Ninth Street between Takena and Broadway. I am sure there is an explanation, but what a sad mess.
Stay as safe and well as you can. There will be a day when we can go in person to the library etc. Until then, stay safe and well, both for yourself and for everyone.
Sharon Gisler
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!