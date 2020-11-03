Mailbag: Reader didn't leave the GOP, it left him

I am ashamed to be a Republican.

The right-to-life party cares for life, as do I. But, limited to fetal life?

As of this writing, the U.S. has had 8.78 million cases of COVID-19 and 226,000 deaths. And 2.6% of cases died, not from excessive testing but from the virus SARS-Cov-2. The U.S. has less than 5% of the world’s population, but 19.4% of world deaths from COVID! We have not been protected by the GOP administration; we are not rounding the curve and COVID is not going away. It is killing at record rates!

The president and his true believers are anti-science; they have mocked the use of masks, said by authentic medical authorities to reduce the spread of the deadly virus. Each time they gather, maskless, another COVID outbreak takes place — and people die.

The GOP reversed the Clinton-era ban on assault firearms. In 2018, such firearms and handguns killed 38,390: 24,432 by homicide, 13,958 by suicide. These weapons are used for killing people, not for legal hunting.

The GOP reversed the Obama-era restrictions on pollution. Air and water pollution have increased, threatening human and animal life. Human activity has contributed to the sixth great life extinction on planet earth!