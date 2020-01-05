Mailbag: Real truth of impeachment will come out

You will always find the truth you want, but will that always be The Truth indeed?

For those who have been paying attention, the greatest political atrocity that has ever been committed in U.S. history was committed in the U.S. House of Representatives by the Democratic majority, the impeachment of an innocent person.

Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing the Democrats wrapped themselves in the mandate of congressional oversight when they didn’t even care about the difference between oversight and their own abuse of power. They had to deprive the president of his basic human and constitutional rights just to contrive a case without crime and to ram it through committees without the benefit of due process of law.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s understand, whenever a U.S. citizen is confronted by a continuous governmental, judicial, political or legal environment, no matter who your opponent may be — the IRS, FBI or the House of Representatives — you have a basic human and constitutional right to due process of law, everywhere and all the time.

The Democrats in the House of Representatives didn’t just oppress the president's rights with impeachment; they oppressed the people’s rights as well.