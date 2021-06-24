 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Reasons for carbon fee legislation
0 Comments

Mailbag: Reasons for carbon fee legislation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Six reasons for carbon fee and dividend legislation to reduce fossil carbon emissions:

1. Incentivizes everyone (the real problem is popular dependence on fossil fuels); 2. The single most effective thing we can do (economists); 3. Acts quickly (fastest results, because it doesn’t get hung up in bureaucracy and legal challenges);

4. Accelerates innovation (private research and development is way bigger than government-funded); 5. Delivers major health benefits (reduces air pollution from both regulated and unregulated sources); 6. Keeps American competitive (other countries are imposing carbon border adjustment mechanisms against us if we don’t price our carbon emission, notably Canada and the European Union).

Larry Barden

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News