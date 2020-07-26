Mailbag: Recall Brown over outdoor mask rule

Mailbag: Recall Brown over outdoor mask rule

Your newspaper needs to write something about Kate Brown thinking she can enforce an outside mask requirement. I for one will not comply, especially when I'm with my d@$n family. She has absolutely gone out of control! I really hope this latest petition to recall her goes through. She is the devil re-created. She is taking my rights and ability to decide for myself whether to wear a mask outside and with my family! I'm not the only one that feels this way!

Neil Jegglie

Corvallis

