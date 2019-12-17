Mailbag: Record will be Trump's sad legacy

Where to begin with James Farmer’s Dec. 10 letter (Mailbag, "Who Will Write History on Trump?")?

First there’s his new standard for greatness — three years of resistance from the opposition party. Under that standard, Barack Obama is the greatest of all presidents. Resistance to him formally began the week following his 2009 inauguration, when Mitch McConnell established his goal to make him a one-term president.

Then there’s the judgment of history. Clearly it’s too early to tell definitively, but surveys of historians in 2018 rank Trump at or near the bottom. And it is the record that Farmer so touts that will be his sad legacy.

Let’s look at some examples. During Trump’s campaign, we couldn’t go five minutes without hearing how Mexico is going to pay for a border wall. What does the record show about that? What about our trade deficit? Fiscal deficit? National debt? What about all that reclaimed swamp land?

Then there was his plan to lock up Hillary Clinton. So far Hillary is running free and several of Trump’s cronies are in lockup. How did that happen? While several others, who should be in jail, have been pardoned.