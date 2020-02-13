Mailbag: Red means stop; yellow is confusing

A few years ago, on a street in the Eugene-Springfield area, I passed several pedestrian crossings which had user-activated flashing red lights. They were highly visible. The amber and greenish-yellow lights used on our crosswalks blend in with the landscape most of the year. These are not highly visible colors, as the fire department found years ago when fire trucks were painted the greenish-yellow color. They went back to red in short order.
In the background of a recent television news interview about the death of Rhiana Daniel, the amber lights stood amid a sea of yellow warning signs on Third Street. They did not stand out.
Yellow is a warning. If you want drivers to stop, use flashing red lights. That’s basic common sense.
Vicki Ciciriello
Corvallis