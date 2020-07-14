Mailbag: Redirect CARA funds for better use

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is only June, and already the Albany schools and city budgets feel the consequences of reduced tax revenue because of the effects of the coronavirus. But CARA (Central Albany Revitalization Agency) still appears in the newspaper's pages regarding spending $24 million or so on paving over and fancying up the waterfront.

No, I say. CARA funding (taxpayers' money) should go to helping the city and the schools dig out of their financial holes. The state oversight of urban renewal has means to allow use of funds for the public good (CARA helped with the fire station and the police station).

So, protesters out there: Take to the streets against CARA's reckless, pie-in-the-sky spending of $24 million of citizens' money on the Albany waterfront in these times of great financial hardship for cities and taxpayers and businesses.

Enough is enough!

Mary Brock

Albany

