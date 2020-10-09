Mailbag: Reelect Peter DeFazio as rep

As a former state senator from Corvallis, I have had the pleasure of knowing Rep. Peter DeFazio and working with him on issues of local and national consequence.
With his experience, understanding of issues and commitment to serving his district, Peter DeFazio is the best choice to continue to represent the diverse interests and concerns of District 4. Both Jo Anne and I recommend the voters of Oregon return him to Congress. Reelect him!
Cliff Trow
Corvallis
