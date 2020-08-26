Mailbag: Refreshing take on political history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to thank John Brenan for his column ("Column Distorted GOP record," Aug. 9) correcting a statement by Paul deLespinasse! He stated that now the Republican Party has become anti-Black.

As a Republican, I am pleased that Mr. Brenan came forth with this statement. Mr. Brenan stated he is not a Republican. Whatever party he is it is very nice to see a comment that doesn’t show how left this paper has become!

I thank him for his statement about the Democrats being the ones from “our past” who were anti-Black!

Mr. deLespinasse seems to get a lot of coverage by this paper.

I know your paper leans far left, but please let a few of the Republican speakers have their share of print!

Mr. deLespinasse wrote today (Aug. 13), “Will the military need to intervene?” He is so well informed about how to take someone down even before we have even had an election.

He also wrote in the past on how Biden could win the election. He wanted Biden to stay in the cellar and let his staff do the campaigning. He recommends they don’t let Biden speak, so he would not say anything dumb!

Robert Wilson

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0