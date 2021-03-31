Mailbag: Regional system might help

Shawn Collins makes a good point that a regional system is needed to service homeless individuals seeking shelter (“As I See It,” March 24).

The Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance is an example of a government-supported program working toward that goal. I am sure lessons can be learned from individuals engaged in the program. Perhaps one lesson that could have been learned is the insurance requirements associated with running a managed camp facility. Such information might have helped avoid the loss of $90,000 associated with the local attempt to open a camp near the BMX track in Corvallis.

Another lesson that can still be learned is how to minimize the magnet effect when support services draw individuals experiencing homelessness from afar into local illegal camps. Unfortunately, this effect may not be seen in statistics reported by some shelter providers. Those providers may be counting only clients who are receiving shelter after having been screened for intake using an individual’s local connections as a deciding factor.