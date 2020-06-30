Mailbag: Remember, most cops aren't racist

There are over 650,000 law enforcement officers in the U.S., the vast majority of whom are good cops who put their lives at risk every day to help and to serve us.
What most people don’t acknowledge is that they create a thin blue line that separates our mostly quiet lives from chaos and mayhem. The few who have been involved in unnecessary deaths of citizens, along with the unbalanced coverage of police work by the media, have created a groundswell of hatred toward police in general. If there is systemic racism in policing, it must be corrected.
But in the meantime, remember most cops are not racist people, as is widely depicted. Please consider showing some respect and gratitude for what they do for us daily.
Peter Hinckle
Corvallis
