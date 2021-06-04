Mailbag: Remember: Never just one deer

Currently, and for the next few months, new and young fawns are out and about following their does.

They rarely follow closely, as they can’t keep up and are very hesitant, sometimes even crossing the road a minute or two behind their doe. If there’s a deer near the road or one crossed a bit ahead of you, a fawn or, commonly, two or three are likely following her. Your car horn or engine noise won’t keep a fawn from following its next meal.

If the deer by the side of the road is a buck, then young bucks or yearling does will be following, as those become a loosely united herd this time of year.

I always appreciate others’ warnings using the universal tool of alert: car flashers. As you pass by a deer by the road, turn on your flashers for a moment to warn cars coming toward the area that there is or may be an object of potential impact. It heightens awareness and is appreciated.

It is always sad to see someone has hit a deer, and it’s heartbreaking to see that a fawn has been hit. This time of year, a dead doe probably has a hungry fawn waiting for it. Slow down and remember: There is never just one deer.

Kamela Wray-Berglund

Corvallis

