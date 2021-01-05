Mailbag: Remember them at reelection time

To all the people touting the low number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon cases as a reason we should open everything back up, has it ever occurred to you that the very reason our numbers are where they are is because of the measures the state is taking?!

Look at the spikes in states who have not listened to the advice to shut-down and use social distancing and masks. I know it is a hardship for so many people. I understand why people want to get back to work and some sense of normalcy, but it’s not going to happen until the virus is under control. The longer people resist, the longer it’s going to take!

If you want to know who to blame, it’s the federal government for not supporting American citizens and small businesses with enough funding to survive.

Our governor, senators and congress people support sending relief to us and small businesses; look at who does not. Take note of who is voting against a relief package; remember them when they come up for reelection.

Sandra Schomberg

Corvallis

