Mailbag: Renaming decision hasty, ill-considered

The hasty stripping of the Jefferson name from the Corvallis school is virtue signaling based on ill-informed disrespect for the American founding.
The importance of Thomas Jefferson in the founding of our nation is incalculable. No one can deny his central role in the establishment of our nation’s philosophical underpinnings and the founding documents that made it inevitable that slavery would ultimately be abolished. Jefferson argued eloquently for abolishment throughout his life. He took concrete actions to move our nation away from slavery, some successful and some not. His ownership of slaves is a contradiction, but it would be delusional to claim with certainty that we could have done better in the same circumstances. Jefferson seemed to have believed that his slaves were ill-prepared for a free existence in the society as it existed at the time. Whether this was true, or not, we have no basis for concluding that Jefferson possessed bad intentions. If we have to be judged only by our worst failings, with no consideration of our positive accomplishments or the obstacles we have faced, we are all doomed.
Disrespecting the important founders of our nation will actually increase racial division. It will encourage those with supposed grievances to cling to them more tightly, and it will cause ordinary citizens to feel that the foundation of their nation is under assault.
Lastly, this “newspaper” has repeatedly claimed that Jefferson fathered numerous children with the slave, Sally Hemings, a claim that is based entirely upon hearsay evidence.
Richard Hirschi
Albany
