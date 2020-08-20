Mailbag: Renaming decision hasty, ill-considered

The importance of Thomas Jefferson in the founding of our nation is incalculable. No one can deny his central role in the establishment of our nation’s philosophical underpinnings and the founding documents that made it inevitable that slavery would ultimately be abolished. Jefferson argued eloquently for abolishment throughout his life. He took concrete actions to move our nation away from slavery, some successful and some not. His ownership of slaves is a contradiction, but it would be delusional to claim with certainty that we could have done better in the same circumstances. Jefferson seemed to have believed that his slaves were ill-prepared for a free existence in the society as it existed at the time. Whether this was true, or not, we have no basis for concluding that Jefferson possessed bad intentions. If we have to be judged only by our worst failings, with no consideration of our positive accomplishments or the obstacles we have faced, we are all doomed.