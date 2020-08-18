Mailbag: Renaming schools a knee-jerk reaction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So Corvallis is renaming its schools to eliminate the names of those famous Americans who had owned slaves, especially Jefferson Elementary. It looks as if we're doing what we Americans usually do: In order to right a perceived wrong we overamplify our desire to correct it. Knee-jerk — happens all the time.

George Washington had slaves (although he was not an advocate of the practice). Hmm ... well, let's rename Washington, D.C.; Washington state; get rid of the dollar bill; etc. And with Jefferson, how 'bout losing the $2 bill; the Declaration of Independence ... and what about all those nickels with that despicable slave-owner's profile on them?

Too bad those with the most strident voices haven't taken the time to thoroughly investigate our country's racial history. I think the Native Americans might have a case against Andrew Jackson — who actively persecuted the indigenous Indians. Think, people!

Douglas Bauer

Albany

