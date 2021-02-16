Mailbag: Renovation is an absurd priority

We, the elected leadership of United Academics of Oregon State University, are outraged by the administration’s decision to pursue a $153 million stadium renovation project at this of all moments.

OSU has laid off staff and demanded salary reductions in response to the pandemic even as it asks faculty, staff and graduate employees to take on increased workloads to ensure students continue to receive high-quality education and support services they need.

For years, faculty and students have called for increased support for child care, student mental health services and renovation of classroom and lab spaces, some of which are in significant states of deterioration.

Recently, our students have demanded additional resources for anti-racist education and support for Black, Indigenous and people of color students, faculty and staff, more funding for sexual assault services and prevention programs, and efforts to contain the cost of tuition and fees for students facing historic levels of debt.

Yet the administration has decided to supplement a $50 million anonymous donation with $68 million of the university’s funds to “improve the OSU fan experience at games” and “advance our competitiveness in the PAC-12 Conference,” according to president F. King Alexander.