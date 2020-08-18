Mailbag: Reopening schools has wide impact

At this time our numbers are rising significantly. OHA reported per 10,000 age 0-9 17.8% positive and 10-19 39.3% positive yesterday (Aug. 5). Ms Keyser stated she had two teens; she should be very concerned about this high percentage. Age 60-79 are 29.5% and 28.7% which is significantly lower and 80-plus group is rising quite fast. Linn County had 87 new cases in July and through Aug. 5 19 new cases already. Trout Creek Bible Camp had an outbreak with 25 campers and leaders July 21-26 all under age 20. Check my facts at OHA website COVID19 Weekly Report. Numbers are alarming!

If schools were to reopen I was in a situation I was going to have to decide whether I wanted to protect myself and my husband since we are in that high-risk category and his grandfather would most likely die if he got COVID. As parents how many of your kids have grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, church family members and friends that fall in this range? Do you want them to contract COVID because schools reopened too soon? This isn't just about you but everyone in your community.