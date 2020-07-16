Mailbag: Reparations should be made now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul DeLespinasse’s op-ed on “Capitalism and Racism” (July 2) is convincing as an academic view of history and economics. However, in the real world, capitalism and racism are inextricable.

As Ta-Nehisi Coates pointed out, slavery is viewed as a bump in the road of U.S. history. The truth is that slavery was the road of U.S. history. Slavery, genocide and environmental holocaust were the building blocks of the U.S. economy.

In an ideal world, resources may come from somewhere else without taking them from someone else. Waste products may be discarded to somewhere else that doesn’t impinge on other people or natural processes. In the real world, the labor and the land for growing cotton that built the U.S. economy and the Industrial Revolution were stolen from real people, not from somewhere else.

The theft of labor and land would not have been acceptable if the wronged parties were considered part of the community. Colonial and U.S. courts would have upheld the property rights of enslaved Africans and Native Americans if they were considered fully human. To make the theft acceptable, the wronged parties had to be defined as less than human. Race and racism were created to accommodate the capitalist exploitation of stolen labor and land.