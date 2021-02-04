Mailbag: Republican Party was, is complicit

When analyzing Trump’s presidency, many believe “This is not America.” Regrettably, they are wrong. Trump successfully weaponized the existing enormous gap between our liberal, diverse urban citizens and our conservative white rural citizens.
But ultimately Trump failed both as a president and as an ethical human being by exploiting this gap for his own benefit.
Social scientists attribute this gap to liberals being motivated simply by fairness, equality and a do-no-harm doctrine, whereas conservatism is embraced to reduce fear, uncertainty, change, and to justify order and inequality. Plus conservatism requires in-group loyalty, respect for authority and purity, which leads to self-righteousness and contempt. They’re also repulsed by the liberal ideology of change for social improvement.
Now, after four years of corruption, ignorance and incompetence (caused by Trump’s multiple mental illnesses), we can begin healing and … um, wait a minute, this may be a problem.
Is it possible, or even desirable, to reunite with our many millions of citizens who do not believe that facts actually are important? Meaning, with Trumpers’ delusional beliefs in conspiracies and other lies (election fraud, QAnon, etc.) plus their many other fear- or ignorance-based beliefs (white supremacy, denying science, etc.), they are impeding progress in some/many areas. Therefore, why should reality deniers have a voice in building the future (apparently they prefer the past)?
Lastly, re: Big Tech — Someone or something had to do what was needed, because, as we all know now, essentially the entire Republican Party was, and mostly still is, complicit.
Grant Roberts
Corvallis