Mailbag: Republican Party was, is complicit

When analyzing Trump’s presidency, many believe “This is not America.” Regrettably, they are wrong. Trump successfully weaponized the existing enormous gap between our liberal, diverse urban citizens and our conservative white rural citizens.

But ultimately Trump failed both as a president and as an ethical human being by exploiting this gap for his own benefit.

Social scientists attribute this gap to liberals being motivated simply by fairness, equality and a do-no-harm doctrine, whereas conservatism is embraced to reduce fear, uncertainty, change, and to justify order and inequality. Plus conservatism requires in-group loyalty, respect for authority and purity, which leads to self-righteousness and contempt. They’re also repulsed by the liberal ideology of change for social improvement.

Now, after four years of corruption, ignorance and incompetence (caused by Trump’s multiple mental illnesses), we can begin healing and … um, wait a minute, this may be a problem.