Mailbag: Republicans don't want investigation

Remember the old joke about the man who murdered his parents, asking the judge for mercy because he was an orphan?

It looks like the Congressional Republicans have forgotten that one. After negotiating an agreement for a bipartisan commission, in which they got everything they were asking, to look into the events and run-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, they rejected it when it came up for a vote.

As a result, the Democrats are organizing a select committee, to be composed of both Republicans and Democrats, to pursue the investigation. The committee will be similar to the one that investigated the 2012 Benghazi attack.

Now the Republicans are rejecting the select committee on the grounds that it is going to be partisan. One committee is too bipartisan, while the other is accused of pursuing a partisan agenda. One would think that the Republicans just don’t want anyone looking into the Jan. 6 attack. Why would that be?

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0